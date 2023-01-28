Politics
Tinubu dismisses claims of rift with Buhari at APC campaign rally in Zamfara
The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday dismissed rumours of a rift with President Muhammadu Buhari.
Tinubu and some APC governors met with the president on Thursday night in Katsina.
Although issues discussed at the meeting were not made public, there were insinuations that the meeting might not be unconnected with statements credited to the former Lagos State governor at the APC campaign rally in Ogun State.
Tinubu, who addressed the supporters in Abeokuta, said the redesign of the Naira notes orchestrated by “saboteurs” would not stop his march to victory in the February 25 election.
Many had viewed the statement as another jibe at the president coming about one year after the now famous “ Emi lo kan” chant at the same venue.
But the APC presidential campaign council had dismissed claims that Tinubu’s statement on the Naira notes and the crippling fuel scarcity was aimed at Buhari.
The APC candidate, who addressed the party’s supporters at a campaign rally in Gusau, the Zamfara State, said he has an enduring relationship with the president.
He also commended Buhari and the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, on the efforts at ending banditry in the state.
READ ALSO: Tinubu, APC governors meet Buhari after remark on new Naira notes
He said: “I have supported President Buhari even before his first day in office. I will continue to be his supporter and friend after his last day in office.
“He tackled the problems other leaders ran from. He has earned a place in history that cannot be denied.
“I have said this before and will say it again now: when the true history of this moment is written, President Buhari shall be treated very kindly because of his contributions to the nation.
“My security plan will empower all branches of security forces. We’ll use modern air and ground technology to trace and capture these criminals.”
