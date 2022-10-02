Tinubu dismisses reports on withdrawal from presidential race, death (VIDEO)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has dismissed reports on his withdrawal from the 2023 presidential race.

He made the clarification on his Twitter handle on Sunday.

The former Lagos State governor was reacting to reports of his death after his absence from last week’s signing of the Peace Accord by presidential candidates of the 18 political parties in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Tinubu appoints Masari, Wamako as campaign Senior Advisers

In a video posted on the microblogging platform, Tinubu was seen pedaling a bicycle in order to ward off reports on his ill-health

He wrote: “Many have said I have died; others claim I have withdrawn from the presidential campaign.

“Well… Nope.

“This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy and I am READY to serve Nigerians from Day One.”

Many have said I have died; others claim I have withdrawn from the presidential campaign. Well… Nope. This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy and I am READY to serve Nigerians from Day One.#BAT23 pic.twitter.com/qqPkgSDYjs — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) October 2, 2022

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now