Politics
Tinubu dismisses reports on withdrawal from presidential race, death (VIDEO)
The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has dismissed reports on his withdrawal from the 2023 presidential race.
He made the clarification on his Twitter handle on Sunday.
The former Lagos State governor was reacting to reports of his death after his absence from last week’s signing of the Peace Accord by presidential candidates of the 18 political parties in Abuja.
READ ALSO: Tinubu appoints Masari, Wamako as campaign Senior Advisers
In a video posted on the microblogging platform, Tinubu was seen pedaling a bicycle in order to ward off reports on his ill-health
He wrote: “Many have said I have died; others claim I have withdrawn from the presidential campaign.
“Well… Nope.
“This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy and I am READY to serve Nigerians from Day One.”
Many have said I have died; others claim I have withdrawn from the presidential campaign.
Well… Nope.
This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy and I am READY to serve Nigerians from Day One.#BAT23 pic.twitter.com/qqPkgSDYjs
— Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) October 2, 2022
