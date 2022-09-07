Tinubu dismisses rumour of feud with APC chairman, Adamu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday dismissed rumours of a feud with the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

There were insinuations that the former Lagos State governor has not forgiven Adamu for trying to impose the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, as APC consensus presidential candidate during the party’s primary election held in June.

Tinubu, who addressed journalists before his meeting with the National Working Committee of the APC at the party’s headquarters in Abuja, said the rumour of grudges between the two men was manufactured by mischief-makers for their selfish purpose.

The APC candidate said he was in the party’s secretariat to hold discussions with the national leadership on the modalities for the 2023 elections campaign slated to begin on September 28.

Tinubu said: “I read in some papers about a disagreement between myself and the chairman and that was a very big lie. They didn’t know that we have come a long way. The big masquerade does not dance in the cage but in the market square. This is my message to manufacturers of the rumour. We are out to disappoint them.

“And that is what Adamu used to be, full of wisdom. Both of us were governors at the same time before God put us together on this project again. He is going to deliver as the chairman of the party for me to become the president of Nigeria. And I am very confident of that.

“They can say whatever they want to say, throw all the jabs that they want, we are a party strongly determined to fulfil our dreams of turning Nigeria into a very progressive, highly developed and prosperous country.

“What we came here to do today is to discuss the campaign which is a few days away. When INEC will lift the ban, how do we work out the details, work together and implement all we have been saying.

“We are going to look at who are the members of the campaign council, and who will not be members, and I beg you not to be angry if you are left out because we are going to give you another responsibility. Not every member here can be a member of the presidential campaign council.”

