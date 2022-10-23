News
Tinubu donates N100m to Kano flood victims
The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has donated N100 million to victims of flood disasters in Kano State.
Tinubu who announced the donation during a dinner organised for him by the Kano Business Community Council on Saturday, said the amount was his “widow’s mite aimed at alleviating the sufferings of the victims in the affected areas,” while also calling for sustained prayers to end further flood disasters in the country.
READ ALSO:SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react as Youths hold mega rally for Tinubu-Shettima in Lagos
The former Lagos State governor who also used the opportunity of the dinner to sell his candidacy to the Kano Business Council, said if elected in 2023, he would ensure that Nigeria’s diversity serves as a source of prosperity for all Nigerians.
“Unity in diversity, peace and prosperity are the fulcrum of my mission in this contest.”
Tinubu also promised the Kano business community that he would provide an enabling environment for business to thrive in the state.
“If elected in 2023, I pledged to reposition existing industries across Nigeria and make them a competitive source of industrialisation and growth,” Tinubu said.
