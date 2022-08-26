Tinubu enjoys Afenifere’s support despite Pa Adebanjo’s disapproval —Sen Adeyeye

Senator Dayo Adeyeye, National Chairman of South West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 (SWAGA), has stated that Afenifere, the Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, is unanimous in its support for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s (APC) candidacy for president.

This was announced by Adeyeye on Thursday in Abuja.

According to him, despite claims to the contrary in some quarters, Tinubu’s candidacy has the overwhelming support of the majority of Afenifere members.

“I have respect for Adebanjo. He is my leader in Afenifere. As of today, the leader of Afenifere, for clarity is Reuben Fasoranti.

“There is no faction in Afenifere. What Fasoranti has merely done was that since he is advanced in age, he appointed someone to act on his behalf in the interim and that person is Ayo Adebanjo.

“If a decision is going to be taken by Afenifere, it is not a one-man show.

“What I read in the papers was a personal decision of Adebanjo and not the opinion of Afenifere,” he said.

He further said that “whatever Adebanjo said was not a statement issued at the end of a meeting of the organisation, it was his personal decision.

“It is not a fact that Afenifere is divided or there is factionalisation.

“Ninety-nine per cent of the Afeniferes are behind Tinubu,” he said.

The politician further said that the 2023 general elections would be very interesting.

“I expect this to be perhaps the most competitive election and one that will be watched more keenly throughout the world because Nigeria is at a crossroads and we must get it right.

“I believe we have that candidate who can turn things around for good for Nigeria,” he said.

In July 2022, Pa Adebanjo, declared his support for the 2023 presidential bid of the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi.

Adebanjo, who featured in an online radio programme, Yoruba Gbode, said the ex-Anambra State governor would not disappoint Nigerians if elected the country’s president next year.

Read also: Afenifere leader, Adebanjo, replies Akande, challenges him, Tinubu to face EFCC

He also expressed doubt about the ability of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Atiku Abubakar, to steer the country’s ship effectively.

The Afenifere leader argued that Tinubu sold President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigerians in 2015 because of his selfish interest, adding that the ex-Lagos State governor would give continuity to incompetence if elected next year.

Adebanjo has been unrelenting in his support for the South-East to produce Nigeria’s president in 2023.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now