Tinubu explains how he deals with betrayal, blasts Atiku

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday accused his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Atiku Abubakar, of trading lies.

Tinubu, who spoke at a town hall meeting with APC leaders, trade unions, and civil society organisations in Benin City, Edo state capital, also explained how he deals with betrayal.

He insisted that PDP had failed the country and should not return to power anymore.

The former Lagos State governor slammed the party over its frequent criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in the last seven-and-half years.

He said: “You see PDP, they are scattered, they don’t know the road. Atiku does not know how to lie again except to falsify lie upon lie. Atiku cannot hold a serious job in Nigeria.

“When they were privatising the Aluminium Smelter Company at Ikot Abasi and privatising NITEL, I was negotiating the Free Trade Zone in China. I negotiated Lekki Deep Seaport in Singapore and it is the Deepest Sea Port now in West Africa. Edo people are extremely smart. You can do the job.

“People who can’t give power to Nigeria say they want to come back. In only eight years, APC put rail back. We are putting refineries back and we will produce for you.

READ ALSO: ‘I won’t descend to your level and spread lies,’ Atiku replies Tinubu

“They can abuse Buhari from morning till night, he does not hear their abuse. Abuse him, rail he provided, second Niger Bridge he provided, Lagos-Ibadan expressway he provided. Benin-Ore Port will be done so that you don’t need to come to Lagos to clear your goods.”

On his chances in next month’s election, Tinubu declared that he was more competent than his rivals in other parties.

The former governor insisted that he was not bothered by disappointment from people, saying he would emerge the country’s president on February 25.

“Disappointment is an energiser for me. You disappoint me, I work harder. You betray me, I don’t get angry, I ignore you.

“The reason is that you are not my God and you are not my creator. My mother taught me that if you are sad, I will share your sorrow with you. If you are happy, I will rejoice with you. If you are poor, I will share the little I have with you”, Tinubu concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now