Tinubu for presidency, Obi to win Twitter polls in 2023 – Adamu Garba

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, on Friday night, mocked supporters of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a post on his Facebook page, the former presidential aspirant also dismissed the former Anambra State governor’s chances in next year’s election.

He described Obi’s supporters as smart people engaging only with their keyboards.

Garba also predicted the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory in the election.

Adamu said: “I like OBidients people, they are smart. While we take coffee and engage hard with people to ensure we win the 2023 election. They kept enjoying bottles of hero and engaging with their keyboard. In the end, we’ll win the presidency and they’ll win Twitter polls. How smart!”

