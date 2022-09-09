Politics
Tinubu for presidency, Obi to win Twitter polls in 2023 – Adamu Garba
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, on Friday night, mocked supporters of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2023 general elections.
In a post on his Facebook page, the former presidential aspirant also dismissed the former Anambra State governor’s chances in next year’s election.
He described Obi’s supporters as smart people engaging only with their keyboards.
READ ALSO: 2023: Ex-lawmaker, Adamu Garba, accuses Obi of ‘dishing out false hopes with lies’
Garba also predicted the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory in the election.
Adamu said: “I like OBidients people, they are smart. While we take coffee and engage hard with people to ensure we win the 2023 election. They kept enjoying bottles of hero and engaging with their keyboard. In the end, we’ll win the presidency and they’ll win Twitter polls. How smart!”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...