Tinubu fully engaged in governance – Presidency

The Presidency said on Thursday that President Bola Tinubu remained fully engaged in Nigeria’s governance even though he was away in Europe.

The Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, stated this in a statement issued in Abuja.

He was reacting to the criticism trailing the President’s ongoing working visit to France.

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, had during the week urged President Tinubu to cut short his visit to the European nation and return home to tackle the country’s security challenges.

Onanuga said the President left Paris for London at the weekend and had maintained constant communication with key government officials, overseeing critical national matters, including directives to security chiefs to address emerging threats in some parts of the country.

“His absence remains temporary and in line with the communicated timeframe of approximately two weeks.

“His return to Abuja and the resumption of duties at Aso Villa will follow the conclusion of the Easter holiday.

“The president’s commitment to his duties remains unwavering, and his administration continues to function effectively under his leadership.

“We appreciate the public’s concern and assure all Nigerians that governance proceeds without interruption,” Onanuga added.

