Tinubu, Gbajabiamila, South-West governors absent as Buhari meets APC stakeholders in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with some stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Council Chamber at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

However, the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the party’s governors from the South-West and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, were conspicuously absent at the meeting.

Those at the meeting were the APC vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole.

Others were governors Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Babagana Zulum (Borno), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Muhammad Yahaya (Gombe), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa) and former Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh.

In his address, Shettima said Tinubu missed the meeting due to a communication gap.

He said the APC would take advantage of the president’s brand name to secure victory in the 2023 general elections.

