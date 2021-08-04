Tinubu hale and hearty – Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Tuesday the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is hale and hearty.

Sanwo-Olu, according to a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akoshile, stated this in a chat with journalists at the Lagos House, Ikeja, shortly after his return from the United Kingdom where he visited the ex-Lagos State governor.

There were claims on social media late last week that the APC leader had been undergone surgery for an undisclosed illness at a hospital in Maryland, United States.

The governor said he had a fruitful discussion with Tinubu on happenings in the APC and major national issues when they met in London.

He said: “Yes, indeed, I am the one you saw in the picture that I took when I visited our leader in London just to dispel all of the rumours that were flying around that he was sick and hospitalised.

“You saw him. He is well, he is healthy and we conversed. We talked about what is happening in our party, what is happening in the nation and just to say to him that all is well.

“I went to see things for myself. It is just to put the mind and heart of people to rest that there is nothing for us to worry about.

“On when our leader will return, well I can’t say for now. A man has discretion as to decide when to go out of the country and when to return. It is his call. Is he coming here to do governor’s work? Can’t you see the picture we took together? A picture doesn’t lie.”

