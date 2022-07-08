Tinubu has agreed to pick Muslim running mate – Ganduje

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, hinted on Friday that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has settled for a Muslim-Muslim ticket ahead of the 2023 elections.

Ganduje dropped the hint when some clerics visited him at the Government House in Kano as part of the Eid El Kabir celebrations.

Many Nigerians especially from the Southern part of the country had cautioned the party against picking two candidates of the same faith ahead of next year’s election.

He said: “We have advised him to pick a Muslim deputy and he has agreed.

“A Muslim-Muslim ticket is a reality. It is not something new in Nigeria.”

Ganduje asked the religious leaders to pray for Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 elections.

He also advised them to pray for peace and progress during his administration.

