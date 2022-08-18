Tinubu has introduced two vocabularies to Yoruba dictionary – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday shared a joke on the visit of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Tinubu visited the ex-president in the latter’s penthouse inside the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, on Wednesday, accompanied by two former governors of the state, Chief Olusegun Osoba and Otunba Gbenga Daniel, billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, and pioneer national chairman of APC, Chief Bisi Akande, among others.

The duo refused to address the media after the meeting.

Meeting with Obasanjo boosted hope of Tinubu’s victory in 2023 – Gbajabiamila

READ ALSO:

Obasanjo, who spoke at the inauguration of a 300-man planning committee on the installation of the new Olowu of Owu, Oba Saka Matemilola, said he told Tinubu that he had added two phrases to Yoruba vocabularies.

He said: “We have two vocabularies in the Yoruba dictionary, ‘Emilokan’ and ‘Olule’. These two vocabularies are now popularly used.

“I asked Bola and he laughed. I said whether the vocabularies are good or bad, we have started using them.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now