2023: Tinubu has qualities to tackle Nigeria’s challenges, Says ex-Afenifere leader, Fasoranti | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
2023: Tinubu has qualities to tackle Nigeria’s challenges, Says ex-Afenifere leader, Fasoranti
The former leader of Pan Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has expressed support for the 2023 presidential ambition of the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.
Fasoranti stated this while receiving members of the South-West Agenda for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (SWAGA 23) who paid him a courtesy visit at his country home in Akure, Ondo State, on Tuesday.
He said: “Tinubu has all it takes to rule Nigeria. Considering his activities and track record, he deserves to be President comes 2023.
“May his prayers be answered. When he gets there, he will do all we want.”
According to the Afenifere leader, the ex-Lagos State governor has all the requisite qualities to redress the challenges bedevilling the country, particularly restructuring and federalism.
READ ALSO: Tinubu eulogises late Afenifere spokesman, Odumakin, calls him ‘fighter for democracy’
Earlier, the Coordinator of SWAGA, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, urged the Yorubas to unite and speak with one voice ahead of the 2023 presidential race.
He advised the people of Yoruba land not to divide its house ahead of the election.
The former minister of works said the group had visited more than 50 traditional rulers across the six states in the South-West for their royal blessings.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Real Madrid outclass woeful Liverpool in UCL quarter-final
Liverpool will have to produce another Champions League knockout stage comeback against Spanish giants after the English Premier League side...
NSF 2020: Sports minister commends athletes, officials for compliance with COVID-19 protocols
The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, on Tuesday expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance with COVID-19...
What to look out for this week on UEFA Champions League
As football lovers look forward to an exciting week on the UEFA Champions League, after the Easter break, below are...
Athletes set new national swimming records at Sports Festival
New national records were set on Monday, in the swimming event of the ongoing National Sports Festival tagged “Edo 2020”....
13 states pass COVID-19 screening at National Sports Festival
At least 13 out of the 15 states presently in Benin, Edo State, for the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF)...
Latest Tech News
Oracle loses multibillion-dollar case against Google
American information technology company, Oracle, has lost its age-long multibillion-dollar case against Google as the Supreme Court handed victory to...
Nigerian Fintech, Sparkle, launches service to empower SMEs. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian Fintech launches...
Microsoft to train 1,000 African women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Microsoft to train...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw a number of new developments with the extension of the SIM-NIN registration process by the federal government...
She Leads Africa invites startups for growth coaching. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. She Leads Africa...
Nigeria’s Pricepally raises 6-digit pre-seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Pricepally raises...