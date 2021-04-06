2023: Tinubu has qualities to tackle Nigeria’s challenges, Says ex-Afenifere leader, Fasoranti | Ripples Nigeria

The former leader of Pan Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has expressed support for the 2023 presidential ambition of the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Fasoranti stated this while receiving members of the South-West Agenda for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (SWAGA 23) who paid him a courtesy visit at his country home in Akure, Ondo State, on Tuesday.

He said: “Tinubu has all it takes to rule Nigeria. Considering his activities and track record, he deserves to be President comes 2023.

“May his prayers be answered. When he gets there, he will do all we want.”

According to the Afenifere leader, the ex-Lagos State governor has all the requisite qualities to redress the challenges bedevilling the country, particularly restructuring and federalism.

Earlier, the Coordinator of SWAGA, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, urged the Yorubas to unite and speak with one voice ahead of the 2023 presidential race.

He advised the people of Yoruba land not to divide its house ahead of the election.

The former minister of works said the group had visited more than 50 traditional rulers across the six states in the South-West for their royal blessings.

