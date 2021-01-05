Tinubu has right to contest for president in 2023 – Osoba

A former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, said on Tuesday the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has the right to contest for president in 2023.

Osoba, who disclosed this when he featured in a television programme in Ogun State, urged politicians in the South-West to unite in order to achieve success in 2023.

He added that there was a “gentleman agreement” for the southern part of Nigeria to produce the country’s next president in 2023.

Osoba, who is an APC chieftain, said though there was so much noise from the South-East on the jostle for the presidency, nobody from the region has contacted him or other key members of the party on the matter.

He said: “Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as an individual has the right to put himself forward, we have not zeroed in on an individual. Zeroing in on any individual will destroy our efforts now. But Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has a right to pursue his own agenda.

“On the South-East quest for the presidency, nobody from the region has contacted or consulted me to lobby, to even say they are interested in the 2023 presidential election.”

Although, Tinubu has not publicly declared his intention to vie for the presidency, there were insinuations in several quarters that the ex-governor would vie for the nation’s highest political office in two years’ time.

The Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, and a few other politicians in the South-West are also reportedly eyeing the presidency in 2023.

