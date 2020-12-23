‘Tinubu has won several battles for Yorubas. God needs no permission to put him in hall of fame,’ Bakare lauds ex-Lagos gov

The serving overseer of Citadel Global Community Church, Tunde Bakare, said on Tuesday God does not need anybody’s permission to put the former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, in his hall of fame.

He said the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain has fought and won several battles for the Yoruba land, adding that without him, the party would not have won the 2015 and 2019 elections in the country.

Bakare, who was President Muhammadu Buhari’s running mate in the 2011 election, spoke at the church’s recently unveiled Citadel in Lagos.

He told those who have anything against the ex-governor to carry their stone.

The preacher said: “I have a word for some Yoruba people whose stock in trade is nothing but a rancorous noise characterised by bitterness and resentment about the ancestry of the former two-term governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Carry your stone. I have a word for those Yoruba rancorous elements, noisemakers who have not achieved much as Asiwaju Tinubu has achieved, but are always querying and worrying themselves about his ancestry.

“His traducers are quick to tell you, he is from Iragbiji; that is where Jephthah came from, that is where he came from. As if that will resolve the issues we have today. Hear me loud and clear, knowing the name of Asiwaju’s mother or father or his place of birth cannot put food on the table of the hungry or create jobs for the unemployed.

“Despite his growing up challenges, the dents and the detours of his life, he like Jephthah delivered Lagos State and nearly all the southwest states from the onslaught of the PDP from 1999 to 2007.

“Truth be told, without his cooperation and political dexterity, the APC victory at the polls in 2015 and 2019 would have been impossible.

“Those who are envious of him and those who desire to take his power slot should stop their useless talk about him, and busy themselves with what can add value to society.

“Like Jephthah the Gileadite, he has fought many battles on behalf of the Yoruba people and won despite his rough beginning and God does not need anybody’s permission to put such in his hall of fame despite their past deeds and ancestry.”

