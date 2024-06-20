Politics
Tinubu holds bilateral talks with SA President Ramaphosa, pledges closer ties (Video)
President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, held a bilateral meeting with South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa after his swearing-in for a second term in office.
According to the Presidency, the meeting between the two leaders was meant to discuss the strengthening of economic and trade ties between the two regional powers.
In a post on its official X handle, the Presidency quoted Tinubu as saying:
“Our discussions focused on strengthening cooperation and enhancing the economic ties between Nigeria and South Africa.”
READ ALSO:Presidency attacks Aisha Yesufu for saying Tinubu was disgraced in South Africa
“President Tinubu also praised Ramaphosa’s warm welcome and dedication to mutual respect and cooperation, which is a reflection of the depth of the relationship between the two countries.”
The Presidency added that the two presidents also pledged to work together on developing robust trade and economic strategies to address challenges facing their nations.
“President Tinubu expressed optimism that closer collaboration could lead the nations towards increased prosperity and unity.”
