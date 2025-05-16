Tinubu holds high-level security meeting with service chiefs amid rising insecurity

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday convened a closed-door meeting with Nigeria’s top security leadership at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, as concerns grow over renewed security threats in parts of the country.

In attendance at the strategic meeting were the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla; and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Though the presidency has yet to release official details, the meeting is believed to be focused on addressing the recent uptick in violence and insecurity, particularly in the northern regions of the country, where security forces have been engaged in intensified operations against insurgents and other criminal elements.



Sources close to the Presidential Villa indicated that the meeting may have involved a briefing on ongoing counter-insurgency efforts and possible strategic adjustments to ensure improved outcomes.

As of press time, no official statement had been issued regarding the specific deliberations or resolutions reached during the meeting. However, the gathering underscores the administration’s continued concern and high-level engagement with Nigeria’s security challenges.

