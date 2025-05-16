Tinubu hosts Alaafin, seeks more collaboration with traditional rulers

President Bola Tinubu on Friday called for more support from traditional rulers in implementing policies that directly impact Nigerians.

The President, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made the call when he received Oba Abimbola Owoade I, the Alaafin of Oyo, his wife, Abiwumi, and a delegation of other traditional rulers from Oyo State at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Tinubu congratulated the Alaafin for his ascendancy to the historic throne and assured the monarch of his prayers and support.

He said: “It is a great joy for me and a great honour. Your ascendancy to the throne of your fathers is historic. It is the will of God and the heart of the people.

“I am following up on your foresight for development, your humility, and the fact that you uphold the traditions of your people.

“The inherited tradition is the making of the Almighty God. Your ascendancy to the throne, like my becoming a president, is the divine will of the Almighty God.”

The President noted that the “hurdles, processes, and anxiety” along the way were part of the preparation for the position.

Tinubu commended the traditional council for the ease in nominating and crowning the 46th Alaafin, following Oba Lamidi Adeyemi’s death on April 22, 2022.

“I am happy that you have shown character and discipline and uplifted your people’s name, values and culture, even when you were in Canada.

“I am glad you have become a hope of sustaining the Yoruba race,” he added.

The President said his administration would continue working with traditional institutions to implement policies to protect and prosper citizens.

“The peace and stability of our nation requires inclusiveness. This job is not one you can do alone. We have to pull ourselves together to build a nation of prosperity.

“Our priority is still education and Medicare. We want to uplift education and cultural values. Our door is open for participation,” he stated.

The President told the king that the sons of the Oyo kingdom serving in his office had done exceptionally well, including Amb. Victor Adeleke, State Chief of Protocol, and Col. Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf, the Aide-de-Camp.

Yusuf is the king designate of Ilemonaland in Oyun local council of Kwara State, which traces its ancestry to the Oyo kingdom.

In his remarks, the Alaafin assured the President of the traditional council’s support in delivering his mandate to the people.

“Today, I speak not just as the custodian of culture and tradition but as a voice for my people, who are deeply honoured by the audience you have granted us here at the heart of the national leadership.

“Your gracious reception is more than protocol. It is a mark of your character, statesmanship and enduring regard for the traditional institutions.

“The people of Oyo remember your journey as a man who rose through the crucible of political struggle with unmatched courage and charity. You won many hearts as an activist, strategist, bridge builder and now as the nation’s foremost leader,” he said.

The traditional ruler said Nigerians looked up to the President for a new direction.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now