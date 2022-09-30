‘Tinubu in London, not sick,’ Onanuga reacts to purported photo of APC candidate on social media

The Director of Media and Publicity, All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, has opened up on the whereabouts of the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

In a post on his Facebook page on Friday, he noted that Tinubu left Nigeria on Saturday night for the United Kingdom in preparation of the rigorous presidential campaigns.

He also described as handiwork of mischief-makers, the picture of the former Lagos State governor circulating online.

The former Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) insisted that Tinubu was not sick as being insinuated by some people.

Many Nigerians have raised concern about the physical condition of the APC national leader since he secured the party’s presidential ticket on June 8.

The matter came up again on Thursday when he was conspicuously absent at the signing of a peace accord by all the presidential candidates at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

Onanuga wrote: “Here is a fake photo of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu forwarded to me just now, another handiwork of purveyors of deep fake. Whoever is behind this malicious falsehood will face the judgment of God at the right time. The man in the photo does not look like Asiwaju, except for his baldness. The man is fatter. Tinubu is slimmer.

“Look at the frame of his glasses. It is certainly not Tinubu’s trademark frame. Let me assure Nigerians who genuinely want to know Tinubu’s whereabouts. He is in London, in his house.

“Tinubu left Nigeria on Saturday night for a short break and in readiness for what will certainly be a gruelling campaign. I saw him, and spoke with him two hours before he left. He was hale and hearty. He was not ill. He didn’t go to treat any ailment.

“We spoke today at about 2:00 p.m. And he told me how his one-week retreat has not made any difference. He was still working as if he is in Nigeria. Today, he still burnt his candle till 4:30 a.m. Nigerians should stop spreading rumours about Tinubu, who by the grace of God and fellow Nigerians, will be elected our leader next February. We should learn from the divine fate of the man who wished Tinubu dead.”

