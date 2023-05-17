Politics
Tinubu, in phone talk with US Secretary of State, vows to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy, promote good relations
Ahead of his May 29 inauguration, President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu has pledged to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy, deepen democratic institutions and bring help to vulnerable Nigerians.
Tinubu, who stated this during a telephone conversation with the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken on Tuesday evening, also pledged to work to ensure continued positive relations with the United States.
According to a statement on Wednesday by the Tinubu Media Office, which was signed by Tunde Rahman, the telephone conversation, which was initiated by Blinken, was frank and friendly.
“The President-elect said that among his immediate priorities would be to deliver institutional reforms and development programs to deepen our democratic institutions and bring help to poor and vulnerable Nigerians.
He also expressed his determination to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy and faithfully serve the people as their president”, the statement said.
The statement further revealed that during the talks that lasted about 20 minutes, Tinubu spoke about his long and eventful sojourn in America, recalling how he was granted asylum by the US when, due to his determined struggle for democracy in Nigeria, he was forced into exile by the late General Sani Abacha’s military junta.
READ ALSO:Tinubu departs for Europe three weeks to inauguration
Tinubu also defended the February 25, 2023 presidential election, telling Blinken that the result of the elections, which he clearly won, reflected the will of the Nigerian people, adding, however, that he would work to unite the country and ensure that Nigerians are happy and enjoy the benefits of democracy and progressive good governance.
The President-elect, while noting that without national unity, security, economic development and good governance, Nigeria would not become a better place to live in or play her proper role in the comity of African nations, urged the US to factor in Nigeria’s important place in Africa and provide needed assistance in the areas of security and economic investment in order for the nation to lead the way and be a shining example to the rest of the continent.
Blinken, on his part, reportedly assured that Nigeria should expect a good and mutually-beneficial relationship with the US, promising to play his part in bringing a sustained and cordial relationship between the two nations to fruition.
He also noted that a democratic and peaceful Nigeria was important to the United States as it was to Africa.
Both President-elect Tinubu and Secretary Blinken ended their discussion with pleasant greetings and a promise to keep the channels of dialogue and communication open, whilst maintaining a strong relationship between the two nations.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...