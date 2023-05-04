Tinubu, in Port Harcourt, vows to promote unity, be fair to all

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, vowed that his administration would promote the unity of Nigeria and be fair to all.

Tinubu made the promise while inaugurating the Magistrates’ Court Complex in Port Harcourt on the second day of his visit to Rivers State on the invitation of the state governor, Nyesom Wike.

The Magistrate complex was built the Wike administration.

Commending Wike for the edifice, Tinubu said what the governor had done was a way of fighting corruption by making the judicial officers more comfortable.

He stated: “I think a different angle to what Wike has done here today is fighting corruption. This is the way to fight corruption. You don’t expect your judges, and you have been contributing very well to this.

“You don’t expect your judges to live in squalor, to operate in squalor; to dispense justice in squalor. This is part of the changes that are necessary in our policy tink-tank.

“We must fight corruption and we definitely must look at the other side of the coin. If you don’t want your judges to be corrupt, you got to pay attention to their welfare.

Read also: Wike did not inform us he invited Tinubu, APC guber candidate, Cole, explains absence at president-elect’s visit to Rivers

“If you want fair dispensation of justice, you don’t want them to operate in hazardous conditions. Let’s think value for value. If I don’t have consumer credit and you want me to pay for the car I needed at once, N5 million, N6 million, driving temptation to corruption.

“But if you have consumer credit, then that will reduce the propensity to corruption. We don’t want our judges to play foul, to compromise justice.

“Not just the books, but do something. And I promise you, we are going to review all of these in our policy think-tank.”

Speaking further, the President-elect said his visit to Rivers State was in fulfillment of the promise he made during his campaigns, adding that he will continue to honour any promise made to Nigerians when he is sworn in as President.

“And that is what I intend to do on all policy formations coming up. I promise Nigerians the unity of this country is not negotiable.

“That is what Nyesom Wike and I are promoting jointly. I promise I will be fair to all”, he said.

Tinubu also congratulated the magistrates for the edifice built for them and urged them to ensure the facility is maintained like the governor had said.

“To the magistrates, it is left in your hands. To the judiciary, it is left to your hands. May God grant you the will and the commitment to dispense justice to our society. The reform is on the way. I hope you will collaborate with me,” Tinubu added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now