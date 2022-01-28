Tinubu in UK for consultations, not medical attention, says media aide

Tunde Rahman, the media aide of All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has debunked reports making the rounds that the presidential aspirant traveled to the United Kingdom due to ill-health.

Tinubu had traveled to the United Kingdom on Friday, with several news reports claiming that he went for medicals.

Rahman, who made the clarification in a statement in Lagos, noted that Tinubu only traveled abroad for meetings and consultations.

He affirmed that the former Lagos State Governor was in excellent spirit, and that the speculations about him traveling for medical attention were unfounded and inaccurate.

The statement read: “Asiwaju Tinubu is in fine health and excellent spirits. The speculations in a national newspaper and on social media are just what they are: unfounded and untrue speculations.

“Asiwaju’s trip to the UK is not to rest or because of any illness. While abroad, Asiwaju is maintaining a vigorous schedule of meetings and consultations on a range of important matters.

“Whether at home or abroad, the daily schedule of Asiwaju is vibrant and full. Most people couldn’t sustain his high level of activity.

“Asiwaju will return to Nigeria next week once this set of meetings and talks abroad are completed.”

