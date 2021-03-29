Tinubu inaugurates Kano’s anti-graft commission, hails Ganduje for kicking against corruption | Ripples Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu, has commended Kano governor, Abdullahi Ganduje for fighting against corruption in the state.

Mr Tinubu gave the commendation on Sunday in Kano while inaugurating the Office of Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission.

“This is a welcome development indeed and we salute the governor for this encouraging effort.

“In ensuring Nigeria becomes a member of a committed international community that frees us from the burden of corruption this and similar edifices could play an important role in that.

He added that he anticipates a country devoid of corrupt practices.

Meanwhile, Mr Ganduje who was caught on tape allegedly receiving a bribe in 2018 said that at the time his administration took over, the anti-graft institution had achieved very little, which prompted his appointment of a human rights activist, Muhuyi Rmin-Gado, to oversee the operations of the agency.

“When he was appointed as the chairman, we made it very clear that there would be no interference in the activities of the agency and up till now we have not interfered in any of its activities,” the governor added.

He said that his administration would continue to support the institution for effective and efficient operations.

Mr Tinubu also inspected some other projects being executed by the state government.

