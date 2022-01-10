Tinubu informs Buhari of 2023 presidential ambition

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said on Monday he had informed President Muhammadu Buhari about his intention to vie for the party’s presidential ticket in the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu disclosed this to State House correspondents immediately after a closed-door meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the presidency was a lifelong ambition, adding that he has the confidence, the vision, and the capacity to build on the vision of President Buhari.

The former Lagos State governor said he was at the State House to see the President on issues concerning Nigeria and the APC.

He said: “I have informed the President of my ambition but I have not informed Nigerians yet, I am still consulting.”

When asked about the reaction of the President to his ambition, Tinubu said Buhari as a democrat did not stop him from contesting for the nation’s highest political office.

By Udeobasi Ngozi

