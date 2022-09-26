‘Tinubu is ailing,’ Utomi raises fresh concern on APC candidate’s health

A Political Economist, Pat Utomi, said on Monday the All Progressive Congress (APC) [presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is unfit to lead the country.

Utomi, who spoke on a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today said Tinubu’s health is failing.

“You can see he (Tinubu) is ailing. He should go through medicals and make it public,” the founder of Centre for Value in Leadership said.

Utomi said the Nigerian youths were angry and demanding a new political order.

He added: “Politicians must realise that the people of Nigeria are very angry. There is large withdrawal from the pension scheme, this shows that Nigerians are leaving the country.

“The median age in Nigeria is 18. Those young Nigerians are very social media compliant, and they see the order of the youth revolt, and it interests them. It is a global thing.

“A thread is going on worldwide. Italy just voted for a far-right leader, because Italians are tired. Zambia recently showed the same tiredness. We witnessed the same thing recently in Ethiopia.

“These young people are revolting against an order that does not care about them, an order that does not favour them. If it is happening in countries with aging population, it will very much happen in our country which has a large population of young people.

“If this order doesn’t rest, Nigeria is ready for a blowout.”

Many Nigerians have expressed concern over the health status of the former Lagos State governor and his capacity to handle the task of ruling a complex country like Nigeria if elected as the country’s president in 2023.

