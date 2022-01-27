Tinubu is most salable candidate for 2023 presidency —Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said on Thursday that All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Bola Ahmed Tinubu was the most qualified and salable presidential candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Sanwo-Olu, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Gboyega Akosile, said this while canvassing for support for the Tinubu candidacy during the formal inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Movement’s Working Committees in Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

The movement is said to be birthed and set up by members of Sanwo-Olu’s Advisory Council in Lagos for the actualisation of Tinubu’s presidency.

The statement read: “Our country is the most populous black nation in the world and the responsibility that comes with that is enormous. No doubt that the destiny of the entire black race is tied to the greatness of Nigeria.

“If our country must be great, we have the responsibility to choose the leadership that will bring about true transformation across every facet of our national life. Who is that rallying figure that should lead us in this journey?

“The answer is deeply connected to our mission and purpose here today. That person must be a detribalised Nigerian and a bridge builder, who has been tested and trusted. A thinker who must sustain the legacy our current president is leaving behind. That person is the reason we are inaugurating this Movement for the actualisation of his presidential ambition. That person is our great leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Let us tell the naysayers and those who are still in doubt that we are ready to work for the realisation of this ambition, because Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the Number one salable candidate for the president.

“We will preach this gospel with diligence, dedication and high sense of commitment. Asiwaju is an unfolding success story our nation deserves at this time.

“We must see ourselves in line with Asiwaju’s political ideals. To be open to all, tolerate various interests and embrace everyone. We must reflect those ideas of our leader in our utterances and actions. You cannot afford to disappoint us on this mission.”

