Politics
Tinubu leads in 8 Zamfara LGAs, no vote for Obi
The All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is currently ahead of his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Atiku Abubakar, in Saturday’s election in Zamfara State.
The former Lagos State governor has won in all eight local government areas so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.
However, no note was recorded for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the state.
ANKA LGA:
APC – 13,467
PDP – 5,358
READ ALSO:Labour Party guber candidate in Adamawa, Muqaddas, adopts Tinubu
GUMMI LGA:
APC – 22,745
PDP – 20,702
BUKKUYUM LGA:
APC – 15,812
PDP – 9,914
TALATA MAFARA LGA
APC – 35,384
PDP – 7,472
MARADUN LGA
APC 21, 274
PDP 5, 829
BAKURA LGA
APC 34,110
PDP 10,824
SHINKAFI LGA
APC – 8,692
PDP – 7,517
BIRNIN MAGAJI LGA
APC – 22,638
PDP – 6,467
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...