Tinubu leads in 8 Zamfara LGAs, no vote for Obi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is currently ahead of his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Atiku Abubakar, in Saturday’s election in Zamfara State.

The former Lagos State governor has won in all eight local government areas so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.

However, no note was recorded for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the state.

ANKA LGA:

APC – 13,467

PDP – 5,358

GUMMI LGA:

APC – 22,745

PDP – 20,702

BUKKUYUM LGA:

APC – 15,812

PDP – 9,914

TALATA MAFARA LGA

APC – 35,384

PDP – 7,472

MARADUN LGA

APC 21, 274

PDP 5, 829

BAKURA LGA

APC 34,110

PDP 10,824

SHINKAFI LGA

APC – 8,692

PDP – 7,517

BIRNIN MAGAJI LGA

APC – 22,638

PDP – 6,467

