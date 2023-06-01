Tinubu mandates security agencies on greater synergy, fight against crude oil theft

The Service Chiefs have been urged by President Bola Tinubu to collaborate in the battle against insecurity, and crude oil theft.

Tinubu issued the warning, on Thursday, at a meeting he attended on Thursday with the leaders of security agencies.

President Tinubu’s representative at the press briefing, Babagana Monguno, said the President sought frequent talks among the agencies in his remarks to State House reporters following the meeting.

Monguno is the current National Security Adviser.

In order to adapt to the demands of the modern world, the President also ordered the security services to create a plan to address the problem of crude oil theft.

Mongono said, “The President has revealed that in moving this country forward, he needs the security agencies to redouble their efforts. And he’s also pointed out that his own philosophy is one of contemporary security measures dealing with the requirements of the time.

“He has made it very clear that he will not accept a situation in which our fortunes keep declining. And his own trajectory is that national security has to be coordinated, there has to be wherever whatever it says whether it is a basket system, but there must be a clearing house.

“All agencies must work to achieve one single purpose. Working at cross purposes and colliding with each other is not something that he will condone. He has made it very, very clear that all the security agencies must comply with the demands of coordination, with the demands of frequent consultations and also timely reports which must be acted on.”

The NSA said the president told the security chiefs during the two hours meeting of his determination to build on gains made so far, reverse misfortunes and turn the tide in favour of the country.

He added that Tinubu said the country should not be on its knees struggling while other countries were walking and achieving greater heights.

He said: “Having been briefed by the participants of the meeting, Mr. President, addressed prevailing issues confronting the nation in terms of insecurity and also mentioned his own philosophy towards dealing with national security issues.

“First and foremost, he appreciated the armed forces and intelligence agencies and the wider paramilitary agencies for the work they have been doing in the past couple of years. Their sacrifice, their loyalty, and he also paid tribute to those who died in defending this country, from the great big menace of terrorism, insurgency, banditry, oil theft, sea robbery, piracy, etc, etc.

“He is going to embark on a lot of reforms in terms of our security architecture, he is going to take a closer look at our misfortunes in the maritime domain, focusing particularly on the issues of oil theft, that is not going to tolerate. Wherever the problem is coming from, it must be crushed as soon as possible.

“He is already mandated by the security agencies to come up with a blueprint as far as he knows as far as it’s concerned, it doesn’t have the luxury of time. And whatever changes will be made have to be done as soon as possible.

“The President also has decided that whatever ventures the armed forces are going to be engaged in, they must carry along those operatives in the theatre. They must be well fed, well kitted, motivated and given all that they require.

“President has said clearly that you will do whatever is within his powers to enable the operational elements but the intelligence agencies must also make their work easy for them by providing the type of intelligence that they require to carry out the assignment.”

