Tinubu meets APC leadership, promises inclusive government

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, met with the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Wednesday declared Tinubu as the winner of last Saturday’s election after polling 8,794,726 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and 15 other candidates in the exercise.

At the meeting, the former Lagos State governor promised to run an inclusive- government in the country.

He also vowed to deliver on his campaign promises to Nigerians.

The President-elect also thanked the APC leadership for leading the party to victory despite the difficulties encountered in the presidential race.

The APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, led the NWC members to Tinubu’s residence in Abuja to congratulate him on his success in the election.

Other members of the NWC at the meeting were the National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, Deputy National Women Leader, Zainab Ibrahim, Vice chairman (North-East), Salihu Lukman, and National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore.

Tinubu said: “It is going to be a fair government guided by the rule of law, justice, and fairness. It is going to be hard work from day one and we are going to join hands in building a government of the people and by the people.

“We drew a strong commitment with Nigerians. From the primary we were transparent. We were committed to our ideals. We promised Nigerians that if we win we will work for all Nigerians.”

