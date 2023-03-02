Politics
Tinubu meets APC leadership, promises inclusive government
The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, met with the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Wednesday declared Tinubu as the winner of last Saturday’s election after polling 8,794,726 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and 15 other candidates in the exercise.
At the meeting, the former Lagos State governor promised to run an inclusive- government in the country.
He also vowed to deliver on his campaign promises to Nigerians.
The President-elect also thanked the APC leadership for leading the party to victory despite the difficulties encountered in the presidential race.
The APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, led the NWC members to Tinubu’s residence in Abuja to congratulate him on his success in the election.
READ ALSO: PDP rejects Tinubu’s election victory, insists on Atiku
Other members of the NWC at the meeting were the National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, Deputy National Women Leader, Zainab Ibrahim, Vice chairman (North-East), Salihu Lukman, and National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore.
Tinubu said: “It is going to be a fair government guided by the rule of law, justice, and fairness. It is going to be hard work from day one and we are going to join hands in building a government of the people and by the people.
“We drew a strong commitment with Nigerians. From the primary we were transparent. We were committed to our ideals. We promised Nigerians that if we win we will work for all Nigerians.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...