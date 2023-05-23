Tinubu meets ex-British PM, Tony Blair, ahead of inauguration

The President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday met with former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, at the Defence House in Abuja.

Tinubu, who confirmed the meeting on his Twitter handle, said they discussed on areas of mutual interest at the meeting.

The Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, were also at the meeting.

Blair was the British prime minister from 1997 to 2007.

He is also the founder of the Tony Blair Institute for Good Governance.

Tinubu will take over from President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria’s leader next Monday.

He wrote: “I received former British Prime Minister and founder Tony Blair Institute for Good Governance, Mr. Tony Blair, at the Defence House, Abuja, earlier today. We discussed areas of mutual interests and how Nigeria can continue to benefit from the amazing work of the Institute.”

