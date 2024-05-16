Tinubu meets Senegalese president, Bassirou Faye, in Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday met the Senegalese President, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The 44-year was sworn in as Senegal’s president on April 2 after he won the country’s general election held in March.

The visit to Nigeria was his first either as president or private citizen.

Tinubu, who was among the African leaders that attended the inauguration ceremony in Dakar last month, received the visiting Senegalese leader alongside members of his cabinet at the forecourt of the State House on Wednesday evening.

Although issues discussed by the two leaders have not been made public, they may not be unconnected with their commitment to a sustainable relationship between Nigeria and Senegal.

