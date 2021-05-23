Tinubu meets South-West govs, Gbajabiamila on agitation for Yoruba nation, others | Ripples Nigeria

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday met with governors elected on the party’s platform in the South-West.

The meeting was convened by APC pioneer National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, to address major national issues including the agitation for the Yoruba Nation by some groups in the region.

At the meeting held at the State House, Marina, Lagos, the APC chieftains also deliberated on how to boost the party fortunes in the South-West ahead of the 2023 election.

The forum was attended by governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) and Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo).

Also at the meeting were the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; and some party stakeholders in the region.

