Tinubu meets Wike, Makinde, other G5 members in Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday met former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and other members of G5 in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Other members of the defunct Integrity Group at the meeting were the former Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, his Enugu and Abia States counterparts, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Okezie Ikpeazu as well as the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

Although issues discussed at the meeting have not been made public, they may not be unconnected with the president’s desire to bring together key players in Nigeria’s political space in his planned government of national unity.

The meeting was the fourth between the president and Wike in recent days.

READ ALSO: Wike running after Tinubu begging for appointment, Shehu Sani mocks former Rivers Gov

He had also met with Makinde twice previously.

The two men worked for Tinubu’s success in their various states in the February 25 election after they boycotted the PDP‘s preparations for the exercise to protest the reluctance of the party’s former national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to step down from the position.

The G5 had in the days leading to the election listed Ayu’s resignation as a pre-condition for their support of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the election.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now