Tinubu meets with defence ministers, service chiefs before travelling to India

President Bola Tinubu on Monday met with the Minister of Defence, Muhammed Badaru, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting which was the first since the president inaugurated the ministers on August 21 was also attended by the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle and the service chiefs.

It took place shortly before President Tinubu left the country for New Delhi, India, where he will take part in the G-20 Leadership Summit.

READ ALSO: President Tinubu meets security chiefs, NSA in Abuja

Although issues discussed at the meeting have not been made public, they may not be unconnected with the efforts at ridding the country of its security challenges.

Armed bandits and Boko Haram insurgents have continued to wreak havoc in the Northern part of the country with about a hundred people, including security agents, killed by the criminals in the last three months.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now