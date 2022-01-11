TINUBU: Money politics will fail in 2023 – Ezekwesili

The former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, said on Tuesday money politics would fail in 2023.

Ezekwesili stated this on her Twitter handle.

She was reacting to the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to make his 2023 presidential ambition public.

READ ALSO: Tinubu informs Buhari of 2023 presidential ambition

The former Lagos State governor had on Monday informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to vie for the nation’s highest political office next year.

Ezekwesili wrote: “Money will fail in the 2023 election. Mark my words.”

