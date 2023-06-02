Tinubu names Gbajabiamila CoS, Akume SGF

A former Minister of Special Duties and former Benue State governor, Senator George Akume has been appointed as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) by President Bola Tinubu.

This is contained in a statement issued by Abiodun Oladunjoye, the State House Director of Information on Friday, which also confirmed the appointment of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila as the Chief of Staff to the President.

The statement reads: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Friday in Abuja announced the appointment of Speaker of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff, and Sen. Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, as Deputy Chief of Staff.

“In a meeting with Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), the President also named former Governor of Benue State and immediate past Minister of Special Duties, George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).”

