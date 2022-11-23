Politics
‘Tinubu needs rest, not presidency’, Omokri says in aftermath of ex-gov’s outing in N/East
Presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to rest, instead of vying to become Nigeria’s president.
The former Lagos State governor had during during the Presidential flag-off of the Kolmani Integrated Development Project in the North-East on Tuesday vowed to tackle issues with Lake Chad if elected president next year.
While commending Buhari for being positive about the issues bedeviling the country, Tinubu promised to consolidate on his achievements and recharge the Lake Chad.
He said: “Buhari’s various regrets each time we discuss is the challenge of hunger and terrorism, you talk about Lake Chad. Let me assure you, if I am elected the president I will recharge Lake Chad. You often talk about Mambila and electricity, what a problem we have”.
Read also:‘Atiku never fought Obasanjo, defended constitution,’ Melaye replies Tinubu
This development had elicited various reactions from Nigerians especially on the social media platforms.
Tweeting on Wednesday, Omokri mocked what he said were Tinubu’s consistent gaffes while speaking at public gatherings.
The PDP chieftain added that the former governor’s lapses in speech were indicative of cognitive decline.
He wrote: “How exactly do you recharge Lake Chad? Do you plug the lake to a hydroelectric dam? First it was bulaba, and now this. These lapses in speech are symptomatic of cognitive decline. Tinubu needs rest, not the Presidency. He should stop doing this to himself!”
