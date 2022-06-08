Tinubu no match for Atiku, interested in Nigeria’s treasury – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Wednesday the All Progressives Congress APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has nothing to offer Nigerians.

The former Lagos State governor polled 1,271 votes to brush aside the challenges of former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who garnered 316 and 235 votes in the APC presidential primary concluded on Wednesday.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, PDP alleged Tinubu was only interested in the nation’s treasury.

The party added that the APC chieftain was no match for its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

PDP insisted that Nigerians would hold Tinubu responsible for his role in President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in the 2015 election.

The statement read: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) mocks Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for clinching at very great price, the presidential ticket of the moribund, decrepit and crippled All Progressives Congress (APC), which has since served out its purpose as a fraudulent contraption that brought in the failed, corrupt and rudderless administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Our party also sympathizes with Asiwaju for embarking on a journey to nowhere as he is no match for PDP’s more popular, more competent and more prepared presidential candidate, His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, the unifier and the people’s choice, who defeated President Buhari fair and square in the 2019 presidential election.

READ ALSO: Tinubu is the only aspirant that can defeat Atiku – Ex-Gov Shettima

“Asiwaju will soon realize that Nigeria is not one of his acquired estates or fiefdoms and that the Nigerian people are not his political string-puppets and retinue of lackies, from whom he bought the APC Presidential ticket.

“Asiwaju will also soon realize that Nigerians hold him responsible for his self-confessed role in installing the failed Buhari-led administration that subjugated the people, brought excruciating economic hardship, acute poverty, bloodletting, terrorism, mass killings, promoted disunity, tribalism and nepotism, lawlessness, massive treasury looting and unpardonable life-discounting experiences to our country.

“It is indeed reprehensible that Asiwaju, after being handed an APC flag that refused to unfold in recognition of the gloomy times of the APC, did not demonstrate any form of remorse for the injuries he engineered and caused our nation in the last seven years.

“His failure to express empathy for the victims of violence, kidnapping, mass killings and acts of terrorism, especially the recent gruesome attack in a sacred place of worship, St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo State serves as a foretaste of the big cover up and harrowing experience that Nigerians will face, God forbid, should Asiwaju emerge as President in 2023.

“His acceptance speech further exposed his manifest lack of capacity, presence of mind, resourcefulness and selflessness to manage the affairs of a nation as complex as Nigeria.

“From Asiwaju’s egotistic outbursts before and after the APC manipulative National Convention, it is crystal clear that his life-long dream of clinching the APC Presidential ticket is not for the wellbeing of Nigerians but out of desperation to lay hands on the keys to the nation’s treasury.”

