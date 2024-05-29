Tinubu not addressing National Assembly on Wednesday – Presidency

The Presidency on Tuesday dismissed the announcement on President Bola Tinubu‘s address of a joint session of the National Assembly.

The Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, had in a statement issued earlier on Tuesday said his principal would address the parliament on Wednesday to celebrate his first anniversary in office.

However, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement on Tuesday night described the announcement as false and unauthorised.

He said the Office of the President was not involved in planning such an event.

The statement read: “In furtherance of his commitment to delivering good governance, President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated strategic projects across the country.

“President Tinubu’s administration will inaugurate more transformative projects for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“In view of public commentary concerning the President delivering a speech before a Joint Sitting of the National Assembly tomorrow, May 29, 2024, it is important to state that this information is false and unauthorized as the Office of the President was not involved in the planning of the event.”

