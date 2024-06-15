Tinubu offers hope to Nigerians in Sallah message

As Nigerians celebrate the Eid-al-Adha (Sallah) holiday, President Bola Tinubu has sent a message of hope and reassurance to the nation.

In a statement released on the occasion of the Sallah celebration on Saturday by his spokesman Njuri Ngelale, the President acknowledged the sacrifices and expectations of Nigerians, promising that their efforts will not be in vain.

According to the statement, President Tinubu recognized the challenges faced by Nigerians, including economic hardship and insecurity. However, he expressed optimism that the country would overcome these difficulties, citing the resilience and determination of the Nigerian people.

The statement reads, “President Bola Tinubu celebrates with the Muslim Ummah on the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, an event that denotes sacrifice, faith, and obedience to the will of the Almighty.

“The President congratulates the Muslim faithful and prays that Allah accepts their supplications and acts of obedience. The President emphasizes that sacrifice and duty are essential ingredients to nation-building, noting that it takes collective purpose, will, and action to bring about great change.”

The President also reiterated his administration’s commitment to addressing the nation’s challenges, promising to work tirelessly to ensure a better future for all Nigerians. He urged citizens to remain united and supportive of one another, emphasizing the importance of peace, love, and harmony in building a stronger nation.

This message from the President comes at a time many Nigerians are struggling to make ends meet, and insecurity remains a significant concern. However, President Tinubu’s assurance has been welcomed by many, who see it as a sign of hope and a renewed commitment to addressing the nation’s challenges.

As Nigerians mark the Sallah celebration, the President’s message has resonated across the country, inspiring many to remain steadfast in their pursuit of a better life and a brighter future for Nigeria.

