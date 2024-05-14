Tinubu orders MDAs to buy only CNG vehicles 

President Bola Tinubu on Monday issued a directive to all government ministries, departments and agencies to end the purchase of petrol-powered vehicles and go for compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered vehicles.

Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) Ajuri Ngelale, who made this known on Monday in a statement, said the directive was in line with the commitment of the president “to ensure energy security, drive utility, and cut high fuel costs”

The statement reads “President Bola Tinubu has directed the mandatory procurement of compressed-natural-gas-powered vehicles by all government ministries, departments, and agencies.

“The President’s directive is also in furtherance of Nigeria’s effort to transition to cleaner energy as CNG-enabled vehicles have been adjudged to produce lower emissions, even as they present a more affordable alternative for Nigerian energy consumers.

“Addressing members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the State House on Monday, President Tinubu affirmed that there is no turning back in the energy reforms initiated by his administration.

“This nation will not progress forward if we continue to dance on the same spot. We have the will to drive the implementation of CNG adoption across the country, and we must set the example as public officials in leading the way to that prosperous future that we are working to achieve for our people. It starts with us, and in seeing that we are serious, Nigerians will follow our lead,” the President stated.

“The President further directed the rejection of all memos brought by members of FEC seeking the purchase of traditional petrol-dependent vehicles, tasking the affected members of the council to go back and diligently seek value-driven procurements of CNG-compliant vehicles.

“The President remains committed to effectively harnessing the nation’s gas potential, alleviating the burden of high transportation costs on the masses while enhancing the standard of living of all Nigerians”.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun had on Friday paid a visit to the Lagos plant of one of the foremost indigenous car makers in the country, Jet Motor Company where he highlighted the capacity of Nigeria to produce CNG vehicles.

