Tinubu orders security agents to fish out killers of 20 in Katsina communities

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday condemned the recent attacks on harmless residents of Katsina State.

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Sunday killed about 20 people in the Gidan Bofa and Dan Nakwabo communities of Kankara local government area of the state.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the president described the latest attacks as grisly and sinister.

He stressed that more would be done to secure citizens and completely degrade terrorists and other harbingers of death and sorrow in any part of the country.

The statement read: “President Tinubu directs security agencies to go after the assailants and ensure that they are brought to justice.

“The President condoles with the families of the deceased, as well as the Government and people of Katsina State, and prays for the repose of the souls of the departed.”

