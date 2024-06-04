Tinubu orders Wale Edun to present minimum wage template Wednesday

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, to present a template for the new minimum wage on Wednesday.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this to State House correspondents Tuesday the president met with the Federal Government delegation on the new minimum wage in Abuja on Tuesday.

Those at the meeting were Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, Minister of Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mele Kyari, Edun and Idris.



READ ALSO: We’ll take states, employers who don’t pay minimum wage to court — Falana

The organised labour suspended its nationwide strike to protest the federal government’s reluctance to present an acceptable new minimum wage for the country’s workers for five days on Tuesday.

Idris said: “The President has directed the Minister of Finance to do the numbers and get back to him between today and tomorrow so that we can have some figures ready for negotiations with Labour.

“Mr. President is determined to go with what the committee has set. He is also looking at the welfare of Nigerians.

The minister stressed that the government was not against the move for a new minimum wage spearheaded by the labour.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now