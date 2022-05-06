Tinubu, Osinbajo in attendance as South-West APC presidential aspirants, leaders meet in Lagos

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirants from the South-West presidential meet on Friday in Lagos to take a firm a position ahead of the party’s presidential primary slated for this month.

The meeting held at the Lagos House in Marina and convened by the APC pioneer National Chairman, Bisi Akande and former Ogun State governor, Segun Osoba, was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu, former Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

READ ALSO: 2023: EFCC to investigate sources of funds for nomination forms

Also at the meeting are governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Gboyega Oketola (Osun), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti).

Three ministers – Babatunde Fashola (Works and Housing), Adeniyi Adebayo (Trade and Industry and Investment), Rauf Aregbesola (Interior), and a host of other APC leaders in the zone are also attending the meeting.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now