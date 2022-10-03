Tinubu, others taking Nigerians for fools —Sowore

African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has slammed his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over what he described as his deceptive attempt to govern Nigeria.

Sowore also accused Tinubu and other Nigerian politicians of taking Nigerians for fools.

This came as a reaction to a recent video by the APC standard bearer, dismissing claims that he had withdrawn from the presidential race.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu was represented by his running mate, Kashim Shettima, in a recent Peace Accord signed by all the candidates jostling for the seat of president in 2023.

This development had prompted reactions from Nigerians who argued that the APC standard bearer was unfit to rule the country given his ill-health.

However, in a video posted on the microblogging platform on Sunday, Tinubu was seen pedaling a bicycle to ward off reports on his ill-health.

He wrote: “Many have said I have died; others claim I have withdrawn from the presidential campaign.

“Well… Nope.

“This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy and I am READY to serve Nigerians from Day One.”

Reacting via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, Sowore said the like of Tinubu had nothing to offer to Nigerians.

He slammed the presidential candidate for absenting himself from the recent signing of Peace Accord by all the presidential candidates for 2023 elections.

He wrote: “Bola Ahmed Tinubu, someone who could not sign a “Peace Accord”, is riding stationary bike in London. These guys take Nigerians for a fool!”

