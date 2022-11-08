Politics
Tinubu picks Gov Bagudu to lead APC campaign council’s agricultural development committee
The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has appointed the Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, as chairman of the party’s presidential campaign council agricultural development committee.
The Special Adviser on Media to the governor, Malam Yahaya Sarki, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi, said Tinubu announced his principal’s appointment at a town hall meeting with agricultural stakeholders in Minna, Niger State.
The town hall meeting, according to him, was attended by farmers, herdsmen, and other groups from within and outside Niger State.
APC campaign council dismisses claims on planned frustration of electronic transmission of results
Sarki said: “Governor Atiku is to chair the committee of the leadership of farmers sectorally.
“The committee is to fashion out the blueprint for the agriculture sector.
“The proposal Governor Atiku has brought contains the most critical, the most promising roadmap to the prosperity of the country and to general agricultural development and future of Nigeria.”
