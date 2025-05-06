Tinubu presents ₦1.78tr FCT budget to National Assembly

President Bola Tinubu has presented the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) 2025 budget proposal of ₦1.78 trillion to the National Assembly.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, read the president’s letter at Tuesday’s plenary in Abuja.

Tinubu urged the lawmakers to fast-track the passage of the budget to facilitate critical development projects in the city.

He said the presentation of the budget was in line with Section 299 of the 1999 Constitution, which empowers him to lay the FCT’s budget before the parliament.

READ ALSO: Senate steps down FCT 2024 supplementary budget

The president stressed that 85% of the budget would be earmarked for the completion of ongoing projects, while the remaining 15% would fund new initiatives.

“The passage of the budget would facilitate investment in health and social welfare, increase agricultural production, and improve the creation of jobs.

“I urge the National Assembly to give this budget the urgent attention it deserves, in the interest of accelerating development within the FCT,” the letter read.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now