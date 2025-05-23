Tinubu promises adequate funding of Nigeria’s varsities

President Bola Tinubu on Friday promised to increase funding for the nation’s federal universities to meet global standards.

He stated this at the 35th Convocation of the Adeyemi Federal University of Education, Ondo (AFUED).

Tinubu, who was represented at the event by the Vice-Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun, Prof. Adebayo Bamire, said his administration had taken steps to fix the country’s economy.

The President added that the administration was informed about the challenges in the nation’s universities.

He said: “This administration is not oblivious of the predicaments in the universities. The paucity of funds to enhance administrative matters is a general and perennial challenge for most tertiary institutions.

“Other challenges like infrastructural decadence, shortage of manpower, and growing insecurity of cult fraternities, among others, on the campuses.



READ ALSO: CUPP slams Tinubu’s 2027 endorsement, calls move desperate, undemocratic

“We are taking commensurate steps to address these challenges decisively.”

He assured Nigerians that universities and other tertiary institutions have been factored into the plans of government for more funding to enable them to compete favourably with their peers across the world.

He said the government would address emerging problems in the colleges of education upgraded to university status.

In his remark, the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, said the institution had advanced the course of education in the country.

He commended the university’s management for recording success despite the challenges.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now