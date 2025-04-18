Tinubu promises better, more prosperous Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu on Friday promised a better and more prosperous country for Nigerians.

The president gave the assurance in his Easter message made available to journalists in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Tinubu reaffirmed his commitment to his promise of a renewed hope, a better, more just, and prosperous Nigeria for all.

He said the Holy Week, which spanned Palm Sunday through Holy Thursday and Good Friday, and culminated in Easter Sunday, was a call to reflect deeply on the enduring values of sacrifice, redemption, love, and hope.

Tinubu said: “As president of our blessed nation, I draw inspiration from this timeless message of hope and renewal.

“The recent tragic incidents and the loss of lives in some parts of our country deeply saddened me. I understand the pain and fear these incidents have caused.

READ ALSO: Tinubu fully engaged in governance – Presidency

“Let me assure you that my administration’s resolve to restore peace and security remains unshakable.”

He said forces of evil would never prevail over the country, and that he had given clear directives to the Armed Forces and all relevant security agencies to end insecurity decisively and without delay.

“With the unwavering courage and commitment of our gallant men and women in uniform, we are turning the tide and making steady progress in reclaiming peace and stability.

“We are also grateful to all Nigerians for your patience and resilience as our economy begins to show encouraging signs of recovery.

“We understand the economic challenges many of you are facing, and we are working tirelessly to restore investor confidence, stabilise key sectors, and build an inclusive economy that serves the interests of all Nigerians,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now