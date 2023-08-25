News
Tinubu promises comprehensive reform of Nigeria’s criminal justice system
President Bola Tinubu on Friday promised a comprehensive reform of the criminal justice system in the country.
The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, stated this when the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) led by its president, Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), visited him at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
He added that his administration would conduct a thorough review of the remuneration of judicial officers in the country.
President Tinubu stressed that the battle against corruption required a comprehensive review of the judicial officers’ salaries and allowances.
He said: “We must deal with the review of remuneration if we truly want to fight corruption in the judiciary. We will look at the cost as well as the consequences.”
Tinubu also promised to look into the current vacancies in the Supreme Court and find a solution.
“A Majority of them are on holiday now and when they return, we will take a look at what they have and we will fill the vacancies. It’s a fulfilment of an obligation,” the president added.
He thanked the NBA for extending an invitation to him to declare open the association’s 63rd Annual General Conference (AGC) slated for Sunday in Abuja.
